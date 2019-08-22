At 3.30 am ET Thursday, Germany’s flash PMI report is due. The composite index is seen at 50.6 in August versus 50.9 in July.
The euro traded mixed against its major counterparts before the data. While the euro held steady against the yen, it rose against the rest of major rivals.
The euro was worth 118.05 against the yen, 1.0895 against the franc, 0.9144 against the pound and 1.1094 against the greenback at 3:25 am ET.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Euro Rises Vs Most Majors Ahead Of German PMI - August 22, 2019
- *France Aug Manufacturing PMI 51.0 Vs. 49.7 In Jul, Consensus 49.5 - August 22, 2019
- *France Aug Services PMI 53.3 Vs. 52.6 In Jul, Consensus 52.5 - August 22, 2019