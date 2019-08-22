Euro Rises Vs Most Majors Ahead Of German PMI

At 3.30 am ET Thursday, Germany’s flash PMI report is due. The composite index is seen at 50.6 in August versus 50.9 in July.

The euro traded mixed against its major counterparts before the data. While the euro held steady against the yen, it rose against the rest of major rivals.

The euro was worth 118.05 against the yen, 1.0895 against the franc, 0.9144 against the pound and 1.1094 against the greenback at 3:25 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com