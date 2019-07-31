Euro Slides Ahead Of Eurozone GDP, Inflation Data

At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat publishes Eurozone GDP, inflation and unemployment figures for the second quarter. The economy is forecast to grow 0.2 percent on quarter, slower than the 0.4 percent expansion in the first quarter. Flash inflation is expected to ease slightly to 1.1 percent in July from 1.2 percent in June.

The euro dropped against its major rivals ahead of these data.

The euro was worth 121.02 against the yen, 1.1044 against the franc, 0.9164 against the pound and 1.1147 against the greenback at 4:55 am ET.

