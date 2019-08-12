Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Euro Slides As Italy To Decide On Salvini’s Vote Of No-confidence

Euro Slides As Italy To Decide On Salvini’s Vote Of No-confidence

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The euro declined against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday, as possibility of snap elections in Italy rose after League leader Matteo Salvini filed a motion of no confidence against the government it formed with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on Friday.

Salvini has called all lawmakers of his party to return to Rome on Monday, in a bid to push for a no-confidence vote as early as this week.

League, however, requires the support of other parties to win the no-confidence vote against the present government.

The heads of political groups in the upper house of parliament is scheduled to meet later today to decide on the vote.

The popularity of the League has recently been rising in opinion polls, showing a backing of 40 percent.

Still, the decision to dissolve parliament lies with President Mattarella, who is unwilling to do so ahead of the finalization of the budget.

The currency held steady against its major counterparts in the Asian session, excepting the pound.

The euro edged down to 0.9254 against the pound, from near a 10-year high of 0.9324 hit at 7:30 pm ET. The euro is seen finding support around the 0.89 level.

The European currency depreciated to a 1-week low of 1.1162 versus the greenback from last week’s closing value of 1.1198. Next possible support for the euro is seen around the 1.10 level.

The euro that closed Friday’s New York session at 118.36 against the yen declined to more than a 2-year low of 117.52. If the euro falls further, 116.00 is seen as its next support level.

The single currency declined to 1.0877 against the Swiss franc, setting a weekly low. Continuation of the euro’s downtrend is likely to lead it to a support around the 1.07 level.

Looking ahead, U.S. budget statement for July is due in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.