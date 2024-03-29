In the latest update from the Euro Zone, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has reported a significant drop in speculative net positions for the Euro (EUR). The previous indicator, which had reached 48.3K, has now decreased to 31.2K. This data was last updated on 29th March 2024. The decline in speculative net positions indicates a shift in market sentiment towards the Euro, potentially signaling increased bearishness or reduced confidence in the currency among traders. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to gauge the potential impact on the Euro’s performance in the coming weeks.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com