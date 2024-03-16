The latest data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) shows that speculative net positions in the Euro Zone have increased to 74.4K. This marks a significant rise from the previous reported figure of 66.3K. The data, which was last updated on 15th March 2024, indicates a notable uptrend in market sentiment towards the Euro.Speculative net positions are closely monitored by investors and analysts as they reflect market participants’ outlook on the currency. A higher net position suggests a bullish sentiment, indicating that traders are more heavily weighted towards long positions on the Euro.The increase in speculative net positions could potentially signal growing confidence in the Euro, driven by positive economic data or other fundamental factors. Traders will be keeping a close eye on future developments to gauge the sustainability of this trend in the currency market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com