Euro Steady Ahead Of Eurozone Economic Confidence Index

At 5.00 am ET Monday, the European Commission is set to publish monthly economic confidence survey results for March. Economists forecast the euro area economic confidence index to fall to 91.6 from 103.5 in February.

Ahead of the data, the euro held steady against its major counterparts.

The euro was worth 1.1083 against the greenback, 119.32 against the yen, 1.0591 against the franc and 0.8940 against the pound at 4:55 am ET.

