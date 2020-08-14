Euro Steady Ahead Of Eurozone GDP Data

At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat is set to publish euro area flash GDP estimate for the second quarter. According to preliminary estimate, the currency bloc contracted 12.1 percent

Ahead of the data, the euro held steady against its major rivals.

The euro was worth 1.1815 against the greenback, 1.0750 against the franc, 0.9031 against the pound and 126.06 against the yen as of 4:55 am ET.

