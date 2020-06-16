Euro Steady Ahead Of German ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey

At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany’s ZEW economic sentiment survey results are due. The economic confidence index is expected to improve to 60 in June from 51.0 in May.

Ahead of the data, the euro held steady against its major rivals.

The euro was worth 121.85 against the yen, 1.1341 against the greenback, 1.0756 against the franc and 0.8968 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.

