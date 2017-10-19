Euro Strengthens Against Majors

The euro advanced against its key counterparts in early European deals on Thursday.

The single currency climbed to a 6-day high of 1.1822 against the greenback and a weekly high of 0.8958 against the pound, from Wednesday’s closing values of 1.1788 and 0.8926, respectively.

The 19-nation advanced to more than 3-week highs of 133.62 against the yen and 1.1585 against the Swiss franc, compared to yesterday’s closing values of 133.10 and 1.1570, respectively.

The euro is seen finding resistance around 1.20 against the greenback, 0.91 against the pound, 135.00 against the yen and 1.19 against the franc.

