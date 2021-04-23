Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Euro Strengthens As Eurozone Business Activity Improves To 9-month High

Euro Strengthens As Eurozone Business Activity Improves To 9-month High

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The euro moved higher against its major trading partners in the European session on Friday, as Eurozone business activity accelerated in April to the highest since last July due to a record expansion in manufacturing output and a return to growth in the service sector after the imposition of restrictions.

Flash data from IHS Markit showed that the composite PMI rose to 53.7 in April from 53.2 in March. The expected score was 52.8.

The services PMI climbed to an 8-month high of 50.3 from 49.6 in March. Economists had expected a score of 49.1.

The factory Purchasing Managers’ Index jumped to 63.3 in April from 62.5 in March. The expansion was the highest on record.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Thursday dampened hopes for a withdrawal of stimulus despite an improving economic outlook.

Lagarde projected a strong rebound in the economy from mid-year, led by faster vaccination rates and the reopening of the economy.

The euro appreciated to an 8-day high of 1.1051 against the franc from Thursday’s closing value of 1.1016. If the euro rises further, it may find resistance around the 1.12 region.

The euro climbed to 1.2061 against the greenback and 130.14 against the yen, after falling to 1.2013 and a fresh 2-week low of 129.59, respectively in early deals. The euro is seen finding resistance around 1.23 against the greenback and 132.00 against the yen.

The European currency edged up to 0.8699 against the pound, compared to yesterday’s close of 0.8678. The euro is likely to find resistance around the 0.88 level.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that UK retail sales grew more than expected in March as the easing of the restrictions related to the coronavirus lifted consumer spending.

Retail sales volume grew 5.4 percent month-on-month, faster than the 2.2 percent increase in February. This was the biggest growth since June 2020 and also better than the economists’ forecast of 1.5 percent.

The euro was up against the loonie, at 1.5057. Versus the kiwi, the euro bounced off to 1.6799. On the upside, 1.52 and 1.72 are possibly seen as its next resistance levels against the loonie and the kiwi, respectively.

The single currency rose back to 1.5592 against the aussie, heading to pierce its Asian session’s 2-day high of 1.5605. Next key resistance for the currency is seen around the 1.61 level.

Looking ahead, U.S. new home sales for March are scheduled for release in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.