Euro Ticks Down After ECB Minutes

Following the release of the European Central Bank’s accounts of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on June 5 and 6 at 7.30 am ET Thursday, the euro inched down against its major rivals.

The euro was trading at 121.88 against the yen, 1.1271 against the greenback, 0.8972 against the pound and 1.1110 against the franc around 7:33 am ET.

