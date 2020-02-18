Euro Ticks Down After German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index

Following the release of German ZEW economic sentiment index for February at 5:00 am ET Tuesday, the euro edged down against its major rivals.
The euro was trading at 1.0824 against the greenback, 118.74 against the yen, 1.0617 against the franc and 0.8329 against the pound around 5:02 am ET.
