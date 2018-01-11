Euro Ticks Up After ECB Minutes

Following the release of the European Central Bank’s account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on December 13-14 at 7:30 am Thursday, the euro edged up against its major rivals.

The euro was trading at 1.1967 against the greenback, 133.73 against the yen, 1.1713 against the franc and 0.8885 against the pound around 7:31 am ET.

