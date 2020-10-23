Euro Ticks Up After German PMI Data

At 3.30 am ET Friday, German flash PMI data has been released. The euro edged up against its major rivals after the data.
The euro was trading at 1.1818 against the greenback, 123.77 against the yen, 1.0715 against the franc and 0.9035 against the pound around 3:33 am ET.
