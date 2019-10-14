Euro Weakens Against Most Majors

The euro declined against its most major counterparts in early European deals on Monday.

The euro fell to 1.1013 against the greenback and 119.19 against the yen, from its early highs of 1.1038 and 119.71, respectively.

The euro edged down to 1.0972 against the franc, off its early high of 1.1010.

The next possible support for the euro is seen around 1.09 against the greenback, 118.00 against the yen and 1.08 against the franc.

