Euro Weakens Amid Virus Fears

The euro depreciated against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday, as rising virus cases across Europe and reports of meddling in U.S. elections spooked markets.

Germany reported more than 11,200 new infections over the past 24 hours, marking a daily record since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Spain and France passed the milestone of 1 million infections, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigations said that Iran and Russia are attempting to interfere in U.S. elections due on November 3.

U.S. officials accused Iran for sending threatening emails to voters and warned that they would act swiftly.

Market research group Gfk said its forward-looking consumer sentiment index fell more-than-expected to -3.1 from -1.7 in October.

All three sub components, namely economic and income expectations and the propensity to buy declined in October. After five rises in a row, the economic sentiment decreased seventeen points to 7.1 points in October.

The euro weakened to 1.1825 versus the greenback, from a high of 1.1867 seen at 3:30 am ET. Should the euro falls further, 1.16 is likely seen as its next support level.

The euro fell to a 3-day low of 123.80 against the yen, compared to Wednesday’s closing value of 124.02. The euro is likely test support around the 119.5 area.

After rising to an 8-day high of 1.0749 at 4:00 am ET, the euro pulled back to 1.0729 against the franc. The euro may face support around the 1.06 region.

The euro eased off to 1.6655 against the aussie and 1.5542 against the loonie, from its previous high of 1.6713 and a 2-week high of 1.5604, respectively. The euro is poised to find support around 1.62 against the aussie and 1.54 against the loonie.

The euro was lower against the kiwi, at a 3-day low of 1.7751. On the downside, 1.74 is seen as its next likely support level.

The European currency pared gains to 0.9019 against the pound, from a high of 0.9046 set at 5:30 am ET. Immediate support for the currency is likely seen around the 0.88 level.

Looking ahead, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended October 17 and existing home sales for September are due in the New York session.

Eurozone flash consumer sentiment index for October is set for release at 10:00 am ET.

