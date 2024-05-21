The Euro Zone witnessed a notable slowdown in its construction sector in March 2024, with construction output growth decelerating to 0.10%, compared to a more robust 0.38% in February 2024. These figures, updated on May 21, 2024, show a month-over-month decline that raises concerns about the sector’s short-term prospects.The previous data from February had indicated a relatively stronger performance, marking a 0.38% increase in construction output, which was a comparison to January’s figures. However, the marked reduction to 0.10% growth in March signals potential headwinds or market uncertainties affecting construction activities across the Euro Zone.Economists and industry analysts are closely monitoring the situation to determine the underlying causes of this faltering growth and to forecast future trends in the Euro Zone’s construction sector. The data’s implications could be far-reaching, affecting everything from employment rates to material costs and overall economic health in the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com