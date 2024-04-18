According to the latest data updated on April 18, 2024, construction output in the Euro Zone experienced a significant surge in February 2024. The current indicator rose to 1.83%, showing a substantial increase compared to the previous month where it stood at 0.19% in January 2024.This month-over-month comparison indicates a strong growth trend in the construction sector within the Euro Zone. The positive change in construction output can be seen as a favorable sign for the overall economic development in the region. As construction is a key indicator of economic activity, this surge suggests a potential boost in investments, employment opportunities, and overall economic expansion in the Euro Zone.The construction output data for February 2024 highlights a promising outlook for the Euro Zone economy, indicating a positive momentum that could contribute to further economic stability and growth in the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com