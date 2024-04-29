In the Euro Zone, consumer inflation expectations showed a decrease in April 2024. The indicator dropped from 12.3 in March to 11.6 in April. This change suggests that consumers in the Euro Zone are anticipating a lower rate of inflation in the coming months. The data was updated on 29th April 2024, reflecting the most recent economic outlook for the region. Economists will be closely monitoring this trend to assess the potential impact on consumer spending and overall economic stability in the Euro Zone.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com