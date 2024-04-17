The latest data for the Euro Zone Consumer Price Index (CPI) excluding Tobacco has shown a decrease to 2.3% in March 2024. This change reflects a slight drop from the previous indicator of 2.5% in February 2024. The Year-over-Year comparison indicates that the current CPI level is lower compared to the same month a year ago.The update on this economic indicator was released on 17th April 2024, providing insights into the inflation trends within the Euro Zone. The CPI ex Tobacco is an essential metric to monitor consumer price changes, excluding the volatile tobacco sector. This recent decrease may influence monetary policy decisions and consumer sentiment within the region, as policymakers and market participants assess the impact on the overall economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com