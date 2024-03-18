In the Euro Zone, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) excluding Tobacco rose to 0.6% in February 2024, marking a significant increase from the previous month where it stood at -0.4%. The data, updated on 18 March 2024, reveals a positive turn in the region’s inflation rate. The Month-over-Month comparison indicates a notable improvement, highlighting the changing economic landscape in the Euro Zone. This increase in CPI ex Tobacco suggests potential shifts in consumer spending patterns and overall economic activity within the region, shaping future monetary policies and market dynamics. Investors and policymakers alike will closely monitor these developments to navigate the evolving financial environment in the Euro Zone.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com