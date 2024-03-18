The latest data on the Euro Zone Consumer Price Index (CPI) has been released, showing a slight increase to 124.4 on a non-seasonally adjusted basis. This marks a small uptick from the previous indicator of 124.37, which was recorded in February 2024. The new information was made available on March 18, 2024, with no specific date provided for when the event occurred.The CPI is a key economic indicator that measures the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for a basket of goods and services. A rising CPI can indicate increasing inflationary pressures in an economy, which could have implications for monetary policy decisions by central banks. Economists and policymakers will closely analyze this latest CPI data to assess the inflationary trends within the Euro Zone and its potential impact on the broader economic outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com