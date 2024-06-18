In a closely-watched metric, the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) excluding energy and food in the Euro Zone edged up to 2.9% in May 2024. This represents a slight increase from the 2.8% recorded in the same period last year, according to the latest data updated on 18 June 2024.The annual comparison shows a minimal but notable 0.1% uptick, reflecting sustained inflationary pressures in the region despite volatile energy and food prices. Analysts will be scrutinizing these figures as they assess the broader inflation landscape and implications for the European Central Bank’s monetary policy.This increment highlights ongoing economic challenges within the Euro Zone, suggesting that core inflationary pressures remain persistent. Policymakers and investors will likely use this data point to gauge the effectiveness of current measures and potential future actions to stabilize the economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com