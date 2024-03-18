In the Euro Zone, the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) excluding Energy and Food saw a decrease to 3.3% in February 2024. This figure is a drop from the previous indicator of 3.6% recorded in February 2024, indicating a slight moderation in inflation. The data was updated on 18 March 2024, showcasing a year-over-year comparison of the change for the provided month to the same month a year ago.The dip in the HICP ex Energy & Food suggests a potential easing of price pressures in the Euro Zone, providing some relief for consumers. While inflation remains above the European Central Bank’s target of close to but below 2%, the latest figures indicate a slight pullback. Analysts will be monitoring future data releases closely to assess the trajectory of inflation in the region amidst global economic uncertainties.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com