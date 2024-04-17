In March 2024, the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) excluding Energy & Food in the Euro Zone registered a decrease compared to the previous month. The indicator stood at 3.1%, down from 3.3% in March 2024. The data was updated on April 17, 2024, providing insights into the Year-over-Year comparison.The Year-over-Year analysis allows for a comparison between the change in the current month to the same month a year ago. This adjustment helps track inflation trends without the volatility induced by energy and food prices. The recent decline in the Euro Zone HICP ex Energy & Food highlights potential shifts in consumer prices within the region, influencing economic policies and consumer behavior moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com