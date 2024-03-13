Euro Zone industrial production took a sharp downturn in January 2024, with the current indicator plummeting to -3.2% from the previous month. This is in stark contrast to the December 2023 figures, which had shown a 1.6% increase. The latest data, updated on 13 March 2024, paints a concerning picture of the Euro Zone’s industrial sector struggling in the face of economic challenges.The month-over-month comparison reveals a significant decline in industrial output within the Euro Zone. Analysts are closely watching these developments as they could have broader implications for the region’s economy. The sudden drop in industrial production highlights the need for policymakers and businesses to closely monitor and address the underlying factors contributing to this decline.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com