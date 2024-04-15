Euro Zone’s industrial production displayed a positive trend in February 2024, with the current indicator showing an increase of 0.8% compared to the previous month. This improvement comes after a decline of 3% in January 2024. The data, updated on April 15, 2024, indicates a month-over-month comparison, highlighting the recent upturn in industrial activity within the Euro Zone.The shift from a negative value to a positive one in industrial production suggests a potential rebound in manufacturing and production sectors across the Euro Zone. Analysts will closely monitor future data releases to assess the sustainability of this positive growth trajectory and its broader impact on the region’s economic outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com