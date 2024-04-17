According to the latest data updated on April 17, 2024, the Euro Zone’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) excluding energy and food prices increased to 0.9% in the month of March. This marks a rise from the previous indicator of 0.6% in March 2024.The comparison, which is month-over-month, indicates a higher inflation rate for March compared to the previous month. The HICP, which excludes volatile components such as energy and food prices, gives a clearer picture of underlying inflation trends in the Euro Zone. This increase in inflation could have implications for monetary policy decisions and economic outlook in the region. Investors and policymakers will be closely monitoring these developments to gauge the impact on the overall economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com