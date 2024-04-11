In the Euro Zone, the Deposit Facility Rate has remained unchanged at 4% in April 2024, according to the latest data updated on 11 April 2024. This rate has stayed the same since the previous month, March 2024, where it also stood at 4%. The Euro Zone’s decision to maintain the Deposit Facility Rate reflects stability in the region’s monetary policy as they continue to monitor economic conditions amid ongoing global uncertainties. The consistent approach to this key interest rate indicates the Euro Zone’s cautious stance in navigating economic challenges while aiming to support growth and stability within the region’s financial system.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com