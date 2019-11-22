Flash euro-zone PMIs are set to show an improvement in November. High expectations may lead to a downfall for EUR/USD. Only a substantial surprise has room to lift the common currency. ECB’s Lagarde’s speech may steal the show. Improvements are all fronts – that is what economists expect from Markit’s flash Purchasing Managers’ Indexes for November. […] The post Euro-zone PMIs may be lose-lose for EUR/USD – Three scenarios appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story