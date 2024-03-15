In February 2024, the Euro Zone’s reserve assets experienced a slight decrease, with the total falling from 1158.07 billion to 1156.11 billion. This change marks a small decline in comparison to the previous month of January 2024. The latest update on the reserve assets total was provided on March 15, 2024. While the decrease is relatively minor, it highlights the importance of closely monitoring economic indicators and their fluctuations in the global financial landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com