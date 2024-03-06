In the Euro Zone, retail sales took a hit in January 2024 as they dropped by 0.5% compared to the previous month of December 2023. The negative trend continued as the current indicator showed a further decline, reaching -1% in January 2024. This data reflects a year-over-year comparison, where the sales performance for January 2024 was compared to the same month a year ago. The recent update on 6th March 2024 indicates that the retail sector in the Euro Zone is facing challenges, possibly influenced by various economic factors impacting consumer spending habits. Analysts are monitoring the situation closely to understand the implications of this decline on the overall economy of the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com