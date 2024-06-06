The Euro Zone experienced a stark slowdown in retail sales growth as the indicator reached 0.0% in April 2024, down from 0.7% in March 2024. The data, updated on June 6, 2024, shows a critical shift in consumer activity across the region.While March’s increase suggested a moderate recovery in retail activities, April’s figures indicate a halt, potentially reflecting economic uncertainties or shifting consumer behaviors. This period’s performance is significant given its Year-over-Year analysis, which compares this April’s data to April of the previous year, amplifying the stagnant growth observed.This halt could have broader implications for the Euro Zone’s economy, impacting growth forecasts and financial market sentiments. Economists and policymakers will likely scrutinize these figures closely as they strategize on measures to reinvigorate consumer spending and ensure economic stability.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com