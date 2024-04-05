According to the latest data updated on April 5, 2024, Euro Zone retail sales showed signs of improvement in February 2024 compared to the previous month. The current indicator revealed a decrease of -0.7%, an improvement from the previous month’s -0.9% decline in January 2024.This data represents a year-over-year comparison, indicating how the change in retail sales for February 2024 performed against the same month a year ago. Despite the decrease, the narrowing gap between the current and previous indicators suggests a potential turnaround in consumer spending patterns within the Euro Zone.Economists will closely monitor future retail sales trends in the Euro Zone to assess the impact on the overall economic growth and consumer confidence in the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com