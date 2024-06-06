Retail sales in the Euro Zone have taken a sharp turn downwards, as the latest data for April 2024 shows a -0.5% decline. This notable decrease follows a positive 0.7% rise in March 2024, indicating a substantial month-over-month shift in consumer spending patterns.Released on June 6, 2024, the updated figures signal potential concerns for the Euro Zone economy, which had been experiencing gradual growth earlier in the year. Economists are now closely examining the factors that could have contributed to this downturn, including inflationary pressures and potential shifts in consumer confidence.As the Euro Zone navigates these challenges, market analysts are looking to the forthcoming months for signs of recovery or further decline, with particular attention on policy responses and economic stimuli that might be introduced to counteract this negative trend in retail activity.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com