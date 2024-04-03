In the Euro Zone, the latest data on the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March 2024 has been released, showing a significant increase. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose to 1.1% in March, up from 0.7% in February 2024. This data, updated on April 3, 2024, indicates a positive trend in consumer prices within the Euro Zone.The Core CPI is a crucial indicator of inflation and is closely monitored by policymakers and market analysts. The month-over-month comparison reveals the growth in consumer prices between February and March 2024. This increase could have implications for monetary policy decisions within the Euro Zone. As the region continues to navigate economic challenges, this uptick in the Core CPI demonstrates the evolving dynamics of inflation within the Euro Zone’s economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com