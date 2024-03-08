In the Euro Zone, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter of 2023 showed signs of stabilization as it remained unchanged at 0%, according to data updated on 08 March 2024. This comes after the previous quarter had experienced a decline with the indicator halting at -0.1%. The comparison looking quarter-over-quarter indicates that the economy did not further contract, and maintained its position from the previous period. This stagnation in GDP could signal a move towards economic recovery for the Euro Zone in the upcoming quarters, as the figures have halted the decline and remained steady.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com