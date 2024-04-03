In the Euro Zone, the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) excluding Energy and Food experienced a significant uptick in March 2024. The indicator rose to 1%, up from the previous figure of 0.6% in February 2024. This data was recently updated on 3rd April 2024. The comparison, which is month-over-month, shows a notable increase in inflation when compared to the previous month. This change indicates a potential shift in consumer prices within the Euro Zone, prompting economists to monitor the situation closely for further insights into the region’s economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com