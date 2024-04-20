In the latest data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regarding speculative net positions in the Euro Zone, the figures show a significant decrease. The previous indicator, which had reached 32.7K, has now dropped to 12.2K, indicating a shift in sentiment among speculators towards the Euro (EUR). This comes amidst an uncertain economic climate globally, with various factors impacting financial markets.The latest update on this data was on 19th April 2024, highlighting the recent change in speculative positioning in the Euro. Investors and analysts will be closely watching these developments to gauge market sentiment and potential future movements in the currency. As economic conditions continue to evolve, these indicators provide valuable insights into the trends and attitudes of market participants towards the Euro in the Euro Zone.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com