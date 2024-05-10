The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) indicates a shift in speculative net positions in the Euro Zone. The previous indicator, which had been at -6.8K, has now climbed to 4.6K as of May 10, 2024. This substantial increase suggests a growing bullish sentiment among traders towards the euro. Speculative net positions provide insights into market sentiment and potential future price movements, making them a crucial indicator for investors and analysts to track. As the euro continues to strengthen, investors will closely monitor these developments to gauge the currency’s performance in the global market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com