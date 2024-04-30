The Euro Zone’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) took a downward turn as it decreased to 0.7% in April 2024, down from the previous indicator of 1.1% in March 2024. The data was updated on 30th April 2024 for the month-over-month comparison. The Core CPI measures the changes in the price of goods and services, excluding the more volatile categories of food and energy. The decline in the Core CPI indicates a potential decrease in inflationary pressures within the Euro Zone, which could impact consumer spending and overall economic growth in the region. Economists will be closely monitoring these developments to assess the implications for monetary policy and economic stability within the Euro Zone.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com