The Euro Zone’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) has risen to 2.9% as of 31 May 2024, compared to the previous figure of 2.7% reached in April 2024. This data indicates a year-over-year comparison, with the actual change reflecting the increase from the same month a year ago.The latest figures show a continuing trend of rising core inflation within the Euro Zone, marking an increment of 0.2 percentage points in just a month. The core CPI, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, serves as a crucial indicator of underlying inflation trends and is closely watched by policymakers and investors alike.The uptick to 2.9% suggests that inflationary pressures remain steadfast in the region, further complicating the economic landscape as the European Central Bank (ECB) navigates its monetary policy decisions. Analysts are keenly observing whether this rise will prompt more aggressive measures from the ECB to stabilize prices and support economic growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com