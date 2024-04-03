The latest data released on April 3, 2024, shows that the Euro Zone’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March 2024 slowed down to 2.9%. This comes after the previous indicator reached 3.1% in February 2024. The Core CPI measures the change in the price of goods and services, excluding food and energy, and is closely monitored by economists and policymakers to gauge inflation trends.The comparison period, Year-over-Year, reveals that the current CPI of 2.9% in March 2024 is lower than the same month a year ago. This slight slowdown in core inflation could impact the European Central Bank’s monetary policy decisions as they strive to maintain price stability within the Euro Zone. Economists will continue to monitor these figures closely to assess the overall health of the region’s economy amidst global economic uncertainties.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com