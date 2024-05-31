The Euro Zone’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a significant deceleration, dropping to 0.4% in May 2024 from 0.7% in April 2024, according to the latest data updated on May 31, 2024. This marks a month-over-month decline and suggests a slowing pace in the underlying inflation across the Euro Zone.The Core CPI, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, is closely watched by economists and policymakers to gauge the basic trend of inflation. The reduction from 0.7% to 0.4% indicates that the Euro Zone is experiencing a notable easing in the core price pressures, potentially influenced by a combination of weaker demand and stabilizing supply chains.This deceleration in core inflation could have significant implications for the European Central Bank’s monetary policy decisions as it navigates through complex economic conditions. The trend points towards an environment of lower inflationary pressures, which could factor into future interest rate deliberations and other economic measures aimed at maintaining economic stability within the Euro Zone.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com