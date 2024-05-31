In the latest economic data update from the Euro Zone, the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices excluding Energy and Food (HICP ex Energy and Food) showed a modest deceleration, coming in at 0.4% for May 2024. This follows a 0.6% increase in April 2024, signaling a slight easing in the region’s core inflation pressures.Released on May 31, 2024, the new data highlighted a month-over-month comparison revealing the shifting dynamics in core inflation within the Euro Zone. The April data reflected a higher core inflation increase of 0.6% over March. The slowdown to 0.4% in May suggests that excluding volatile categories like energy and food, price growth is moderating.These figures are closely watched by policymakers and analysts as they provide insights into underlying inflation trends. Understanding these movements is crucial for anticipating future monetary policy decisions in the Euro Zone, particularly as the region continues to navigate economic recovery and stability post-pandemic.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com