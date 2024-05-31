The Euro Zone has witnessed a notable slowdown in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) growth for May 2024, with the most recent data showing a rate of 0.2% compared to 0.6% in April. This latest figure, updated on 31 May 2024, indicates a significant month-over-month deceleration.In April, the CPI had recorded a 0.6% increase from March, signifying a robust inflationary momentum. However, the pace of rising consumer prices has considerably moderated by May, marking only a 0.2% increase from the previous month.This shift could indicate a cooling down of inflationary pressures within the Euro Zone, potentially impacting economic strategies and forecasts. Analysts and policymakers will be closely scrutinizing this trend to gauge its implications on the broader economic landscape and devise appropriate measures as necessary.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com