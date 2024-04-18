According to the latest data released on April 18, 2024, the Euro Zone’s current account experienced a decrease in February 2024. The current account indicator dropped to 29.5 billion from the previous figure of 39.4 billion in January 2024. This decline indicates a change in the Euro Zone’s international trade and financial flows, impacting its overall economic health. Economists and analysts will closely monitor future reports to assess the implications of this decrease on the region’s economy and its trading partners. Stay tuned for more updates on the Euro Zone’s economic performance and current account trends.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com