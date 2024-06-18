The Euro Zone’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices excluding Energy and Food (HICP ex Energy and Food) saw a notable decrease in May 2024, as the indicator dropped to 0.4%, down from 0.6% in the previous month. This data was updated on June 18, 2024, and reflects a month-over-month comparison.The previous HICP ex Energy and Food figure of 0.6% was a continuation of the upward trend seen in earlier months. However, May 2024 experienced a cooling in the index, suggesting a shift in the underlying inflation dynamics as key sectors outside of energy and food influenced the overall price stability.This downward adjustment can be interpreted as an indicator of easing inflationary pressures within the Euro Zone, potentially giving the European Central Bank more flexibility in its monetary policy strategy moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com