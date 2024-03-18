The latest data on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) excluding Energy and Food in the Euro Zone indicates a significant turnaround in February 2024. The previous indicator had been at -0.6%, but the most recent figure shows a positive change, reaching 0.6%. This data was updated on 18 March 2024, reflecting a month-over-month comparison.The HICP ex Energy and Food provides insights into inflation trends by excluding the volatile prices of energy and food. This development suggests a shift towards increased consumer prices within the Euro Zone. Economists and policymakers will be carefully monitoring this indicator to assess the impact on the region’s economy and plan future strategies accordingly.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com