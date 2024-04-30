In a recent update on Euro Zone’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) excluding Energy and Food, the indicator has decreased to 0.6% in April 2024. This represents a decline from the previous figure of 0.9% recorded in March 2024. The data, updated on 30th April 2024, reflects a month-over-month comparison, indicating a reduction in consumer prices when excluding the volatile components of energy and food.The shift in the HICP ex Energy and Food suggests a potential moderation in inflationary pressures within the Euro Zone. Economists and policymakers often closely monitor this indicator to gauge underlying inflation trends, as excluding energy and food prices can offer a clearer picture of core inflation. The recent dip may prompt discussions on monetary policy direction and implications for the region’s economic outlook moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com